Several feared trapped under debris after five-storey building collapses in south Delhi

<p>Several people are feared to be trapped under debris after a five-storey building collapsed near Saket metro station in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> on Saturday evening.</p>.<p>Officials at the site said that the entire multi-storey building collapsed, flattening into a massive mound of rubble.</p>.<p>According to police sources, the building had a coaching institute on the ground floor and construction work was underway on upper floors. It is suspected that those trapped maybe students.</p>.<p>The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call regarding the building collapse at 7.44 pm. The incident took place on Western Marg in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.</p>.<p>The building had reduced to heaps of concrete, twisted metal and broken pillars, with debris strewn across the area.</p>.4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Subzi Mandi; 22 rescued.<p>Trying to ascertain the extent of the damage and check whether anyone was trapped under the debris, residents and neighbours rushed to the spot carrying flashlights and mobile phones.</p>.<p>Fire department personnel and police teams launched search and rescue operations.</p><p>The neighbourhood witnessed chaotic scenes as residents shouted to clear passage for rescue vehicles and personnel.</p>.<p>Many people used mobile phone flashlights to assist search efforts. No major damage to adjacent buildings was immediately reported.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>