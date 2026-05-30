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Several feared trapped under debris after five-storey building collapses in south Delhi

Residents and neighbours rushed to the spot carrying flashlights and mobile phones, trying to ascertain the extent of the damage and check whether anyone was trapped under the debris.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsDelhiBuilding CollapseSouth Delhi

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