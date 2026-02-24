<p>New Delhi: Youth Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/shirtless-protest-at-ai-summit-delhi-police-arrests-youth-congress-president-uday-bhanu-chib-3909566">Uday Bhanu Chib</a> was arrested on Tuesday after questioning in connection with T-shirt protest at the 'India AI Impact Summit', immediately inviting criticism from the Congress with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi calling the police action “proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice”.</p><p>The youth leader was picked up for questioning on Monday afternoon for the second time in connection with the protest at Bharat Mandapam on the last day of the AI summit. Police have already arrested seven Youth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> activists, including three from Gwalior on Monday in the case.</p>.Reflective of 'dictatorial tendencies, cowardice': Rahul Gandhi slams arrest of IYC chief.<p>Chib, who was not present at the venue during the protest last Friday, was produced before a court here, which sent him to four days police custody after rejecting his counsel’s argument that he had cooperated with the probe and was not on the run. Police argued that the conspiracy went beyond printing the T-shirts with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p><p>The activists had entered the venue by registering online and obtaining QR codes. Once they entered, they removed their shirts to show their T-shirts with slogans againstModi, accusing him of "compromising" over India-US trade deal, a protest that attracted criticism from the BJP and some of the Congress allies.</p><p>Following the arrest of Chib, police stepped up security in various places, including near Tilak Marg police station where he is held, in the capital, anticipating protests by Youth Congress activists. Police have also invoked additional sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 197 (assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. </p>.'PM Modi is scared of questions': Congress slams govt after IYC chief's arrest.<p>Earlier, sections related to criminal conspiracy, obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, unlawful assembly and common intention were invoked.</p><p>Congress was quick to condemn in the “strongest possible terms” the “brazenly illegal” arrests for what was “clearly a peaceful and legitimate protest” and vowed to “keep fighting and continue the struggle against those who are pawning off the country”. It said it will “unflinchingly fight this Murder Of Democracy in India”.</p><p>Rahul said peaceful protest is India's “historical legacy” and it is “in our blood and is the democratic right” of every Indian. “Holding a mirror to the truth to power is not a crime, it is patriotism. Do not fear – truth and the Constitution are with us," he said.</p><p>He said he was proud of his “Babbar Sher comrades”, who have “fearlessly raised their voices” in the interest of the country against the “Compromised PM. The trade deal with America has compromised the interests of the country...The arrests…for bringing this truth before the country is proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice.”</p><p>Kharge said Congress is not one to be afraid nor is it cowardly. “Modi himself is a coward. Out of fear, he can't even come to Parliament to defend his policies. That's why he's trying to scare us, trying to scare our youth, trying to scare our young leaders. This won't work. I condemn this,” he said. </p><p>In a statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Modi was “clearly rattled” by the disclosures in the Epstein Files and is also “facing the mounting anger” of farmers due to his “betrayal of their interests and his surrender” to US President Donald Trump on the trade deal.</p><p>“This is nothing but the politics of harassment. The PM is desperate to divert attention away from the uncomfortable truths about him and his regime that the people of our country have recognised. Those who are afraid intimidate. The INC will not be deterred. It will continue exposing this government for the blatant lies it propagates…,” he said.</p>