Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Shirtless' protest at AI Summit | Youth Congress chief arrested; Rahul Gandhi says 'proof of cowardice'

Rahul said peaceful protest is India's “historical legacy” and it is “in our blood and is the democratic right” of every Indian.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 07:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiDelhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us