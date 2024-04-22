Shocking that 3,000 tonnes of solid municipal waste goes unprocessed in Delhi: SC

"So, it means every day 3,000 tonnes of MSW is generated that cannot be processed in the capital city," the bench said, as it issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

The bench sought their response by May 10 and said before the next hearing, the three civic bodies shall call a meeting of officials on compliance of the 2016 rules and the Centre's Urban Development department shall formulate and place on record a plan to tackle the problem.

The top court was hearing pleas seeking directions to authorities to check worsening air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas.

The bench also flagged non-compliance of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules of 2016 and said deterrent action has been taken against very few.

"Stricter action is required to be taken against sites which generate uncontrolled Construction and Demolition (C&D) wastes," the bench said, adding it will examine the issue in detail.

On stubble burning, the bench said it would like to see the standard operating procedure and the framework issued by the CAQM and the manner in which the task forces in different states are functioning.

"We would like to see the power and duties of different task force working to check the stubble burning," the bench added.