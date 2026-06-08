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Short staff, ancient equipment challenges before Delhi Fire Service as scrutiny mounts

According to official data, 853 firefighter posts, out of the 3,312 sanctioned, are currently vacant. Also, out of 90 sanctioned posts of station officers, only 18 are occupied.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 04:09 IST
India NewsDelhi

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