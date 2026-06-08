Short staff, ancient equipment challenges before Delhi Fire Service as scrutiny mounts

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>Fire Service is battling staff shortage and pure communication systems, and more than one-fourth of sanctioned posts of firefighters are vacant at the department. </p><p>This comes amid a scrutiny in the wake of recent tragedy in Malviya Nagar that claimed 22 lives. </p><p>According to official data, 853 firefighter posts, out of the 3,312 sanctioned, are currently vacant. Also, out of 90 sanctioned posts of station officers, only 18 are occupied.</p><p>The last direct recruitment for the position was held more than a decade ago in 2011, sources said.</p><p>A fire risk and infrastructure assessment commissioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2011 flagged significant deficiencies in Delhi's firefighting infrastructure, manpower, and emergency response systems.</p><p>DFS currently uses an old wireless system which the government is planning to upgrade. </p>.Delhi hotel fire: Cook arrested, several others detained as probe widens.<p>The department continues to use two very high frequency (VHF) channels, 148.525 MHz and 148.725 MHz. While the radio sets have been upgraded over the years and are now digital mobile radio devices, the communication architecture remains largely unchanged.</p><p>Delhi Fire Service introduced wireless communication system in 1969, since then no revamping or upgradation of the wireless frequencies has been carried out, sources said.</p><p>Over a period of time due to highrises coming up in Delhi, the communication network increased from 17 fire stations to 71 fire stations.</p><p>Due to these two vital factors – line of sight and access coverage became beyond the capacity of the existing system.</p><p>The sources added that the shortcomings have led to poor communication between fire control rooms and fire stations, and their communications with the firefighters.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>