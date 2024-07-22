Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court rejects Poonawala’s plea for trial only twice a month

The court said, "It appears that since substantial witnesses have been examined and material witnesses are yet to be examined after the filing of the supplementary challan along with the witnesses cited in the main chargesheet, the accused is trying to deliberately delay the trial." Referring to the plea filed by the victim’s father, Vikas Walkar, to expeditiously release the seized bones for performing her last rites, it said the accused’s right to a fair trial cannot be allowed to "completely trump the right of the victim to a dignified cremation" and the right of the deceased’s father to cremate her body with dignity and respect.