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Homeindiadelhi

Siddaramaiah lands in Delhi; to introduce son Yathindra to Rahul Gandhi

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet the leaders on May 29. The meeting will be held at 10, Janpath, in the presence of senior leader Sonia Gandhi, sources said.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 22:09 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 22:09 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiDelhiKarnatakaSiddramaiah

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