Siddaramaiah lands in Delhi, to introduce son Yatindra to Rahul Gandhi

<p>Bengaluru: Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in the national capital along with his son Yatindra on Thursday night to meet the party’s top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi. </p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar arrived in the national capital separately. </p>.Siddaramaiah's flight diverted, lands in Jaipur amid bad weather in Delhi.<p>Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet the leaders on Friday. The meeting will be held at 10, Janpath, in the presence of senior leader Sonia Gandhi, sources said.</p>.<p>The CM is planning to introduce Yathindra to top the Congress leadership and try to impress upon them to accommodate him in the next dispensation with a plum portfolio, sources said. While asking Siddaramaiah to step down, Rahul promised that his son would be accommodated in the next government. He is also likely to press the high command to accommodate his loyalists.</p>.<p>With this, the party hopes for a smooth transition of power. Siddaramaiah flew to Delhi on a special chartered flight, with ministers K J George, Byrathi Suresh and legal advisor A S Ponanna. His flight was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital before landing in Delhi late in the night.</p>