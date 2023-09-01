Sikhs For Justice threaten to storm IGI Airport with Khalistan flags in retaliation for Delhi arrests

How police located SFJ men

According to Special Commissioner HGS Dhaliwal, Pannun had promised to pay them $7,000 for the work and had already paid $3,500 via Western Union as an advance. "They were in touch with Pannun on the Signal app and had called him up after the task was completed," Dhaliwal said.

The act on August 26 had sparked a massive manhunt by numerous teams made up of more than 100 police officers. According to sources, a team lead by ACP Sanjay Dutt and inspector Chandrika Prashad was able to track down the duo after using technical surveillance and deep tech infiltration procedures that included analysing more than 5,000 mobile phone numbers.