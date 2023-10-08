Singapore embassy gives 'spell check first' advice to Delhi MCD after gaffe on signage

Simon Wong, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, took to X today to point out a spelling error made by the Municipal Corporation Department of Delhi, wherein the former pointed out the name of his country spelt wrongly on a signage.
Wong tweeted the picture of the signboard with caption saying, 'spell check first', and tagged the MCD.
Acting on the error quickly, the MCD corrected their folly and the spelling goof-up was fixed.
Wong was quick to acknowledge the alertness of the MCD authorities and thanked them later via a tweet.
This is not the first time that such a goof-up in India was pointed out by a foreign country's embassy. On September 30, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, posted on X a picture of an advertisement of a boarding school in a newspaper that had used the picture of the German president's residence.
"Dear Indian parents - I found this in today's newspaper. But this building is no boarding school! It is the seat of the German President in Berlin. Our Rashtrapati Bhavan as it were. There are good boarding schools also in Germany - but here, no child will be admitted," Ackermann said in his post.