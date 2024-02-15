Singhu, Tikri borders sealed as farmers' stir enters day 3, Delhi Police extra vigilant

New Delhi: Two key border points between Delhi and Haryana remain closed for traffic while security personnel in anti-riot gears were deployed at strategic locations in the national capital as farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation entered the third day on Thursday.

While the two borders— Tikri and Singhu, with Haryana remain closed, movement was allowed through the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh under the watch of security personnel.

According to senior police officer, the Delhi Police is on extra vigil though the protesting farmers have been stopped by the Haryana Police at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana near Ambala.

In the central part of Delhi as well, the police have put up barricades on several roads leading to Parliament and other sensitive locations.

Farmer leaders have said a meeting will be held with three Union ministers in Chandigarh on Thursday after which the protesters will decide the next course of action.

At Tikri and Singhu borders, the Delhi Police has put in place multiple layers of barricades, barbed wires and concrete blocks to stop farmers from entering the capital.