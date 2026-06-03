Single exit, 21 deaths: Delhi Police file FIR under culpable homicide charges in Malviya Nagar hotel fire

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Delhi Police registers culpable homicide FIR after deadly hotel fire kills 21, injuring several critically.
Key facts
• Fire origin clarified
Initial reports suggested the blaze started in an adjacent restaurant, but police later confirmed it began inside the hotel building.
• Single exit point
The five-storey building had only one entry and exit, raising concerns about evacuation safety.
• Foreign nationals affected
Most victims were foreign nationals from Central Asia and Africa, with several in critical condition.
• Safety compliance under review
Authorities are investigating whether the hotel had valid fire safety clearances, including its fire NOC.
• Rising death toll feared
The death toll is expected to rise to at least 26 as critically injured victims remain hospitalised.
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:06 IST