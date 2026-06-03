Single exit, 21 deaths: Delhi Police file FIR under culpable homicide charges in Malviya Nagar hotel fire

Delhi Police registers culpable homicide FIR after deadly hotel fire kills 21, injuring several critically.

In one line

Key facts

• Fire origin clarified Initial reports suggested the blaze started in an adjacent restaurant, but police later confirmed it began inside the hotel building.

• Single exit point The five-storey building had only one entry and exit, raising concerns about evacuation safety.

• Foreign nationals affected Most victims were foreign nationals from Central Asia and Africa, with several in critical condition.

• Safety compliance under review Authorities are investigating whether the hotel had valid fire safety clearances, including its fire NOC.