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SIR in Delhi: Nearly 10 lakh enumeration forms distributed in first two days, over 32K digitised

The highest number of forms was distributed in North East district at 1,44,001, followed by North at 1,11,728, South West at 1,03,874, and West at 87,162.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 00:51 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 00:51 IST
India NewsNew DelhiElection Commissionenumeratorspecial intensive revision

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