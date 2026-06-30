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SIR of voter list kicks off in Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta calls it ‘yajna of democracy’

Gupta also urged voters to actively participate in the 'important' campaign, saying it would strengthen democracy.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsDelhiRekha Guptaspecial intensive revision

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