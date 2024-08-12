Sisodia takes Delhi poll baton with padayatra from August 14 to counter BJP

New Delhi: Out of jail on bail, AAP No 2 Manish Sisodia is taking the party’s baton for the Delhi Assembly elections early next year in the absence of jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, starting with a ‘padayatra’ from Wednesday across the capital to “expose” the BJP.

Following a meeting with senior leaders on Sunday, Sisodia held deliberations with Delhi MLAs on Monday to finetune the strategy for the elections during which the AAP will be seeking a consecutive fourth victory since 2013. He will also be holding a meeting with councillors on Tuesday.

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita also attended the meeting with MLAs along with senior leaders. Sisodia also separately met party volunteers in his constituency.