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Six acquitted in kidnapping case as court finds minor girl, nearing adulthood, married willingly

The court noted that while documentary evidence indicated the girl was a minor at the time of the incident, her testimony did not support the prosecution's case of kidnapping or coercion.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsDelhi

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