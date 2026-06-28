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Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP protest, begins hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Before starting the hunger strike, Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke visited Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsDelhiJantar MantarSonam WangchukHunger strike

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