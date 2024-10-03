Sonam Wangchuk released, prohibitory order withdrawn: Delhi Police informs high court

<p>New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his associates have been released from detention.</p>.<p>The senior law officer also said that the Delhi Police order prohibiting assembly and protests in various parts of Delhi has also been withdrawn.</p>.<p>Mehta made the statement before a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.</p>.It's a conspiracy: Activist Medha Patkar on detention of Sonam Wangchuk.<p>The bench was hearing petitions seeking the release of Wangchuk as well challenging the prohibitory order.</p>.<p>Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Wangchuk, were allegedly detained at the Delhi border by the police while marching to the capital to demand sixth schedule status for Ladakh.</p>.<p>The sixth schedule pertains to administration of tribal areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram as "autonomous districts and autonomous regions".</p>.<p>Wangchuk and his associates have been set free and their movement is not restricted as long as they are not in breach of any legal provision, SG Mehta said.</p>.<p>Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who mentioned a separate petition for hearing, however, said there are people who are still under restraint and their movement is not free. </p>