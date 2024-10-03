Home
Sonam Wangchuk released, prohibitory order withdrawn: Delhi Police informs high court

Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Wangchuk, were allegedly detained at the Delhi border by the police while marching to the capital to demand sixth schedule status for Ladakh.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:04 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 09:04 IST
