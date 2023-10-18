Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Court details reasons for conviction under MCOCA

"It is noteworthy that the involvement of the accused persons in the offence committed in the present case came into the knowledge of the investigating agency only after their arrest in FIR No. 69/2009 in the Vasant Vihar police station (the murder case of IT executive Jigisha Ghosh) and due to the same reason, when their criminal background was checked during the investigation, the proposal was moved to invoke the provisions of the MCOCA against them," the court said.