Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Supreme Court issues notice on pleas of Delhi Police challenging bail for 4 convicts

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on pleas of the Delhi Police challenging bail granted to four convicts in the murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.

The apex court tagged four pleas of Delhi Police with the pending petition filed by Soumya Vishwanathan's mother against bail granted to four convicts.

In April 2024, the top court had issued notice to four convicts on a plea challenging the bail granted to them by the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court had on February 12, 2024, suspended the life term sentences of Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik, and Ajay Kumar, and granted them bail during the pendency of their appeals against conviction and sentence before it.

According to the prosecution, on September 30, 2008, a TV journalist working in a English news channel, Vishwanathan was fatally shot in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi while she was returning home from work in her car.

(With DHNS inputs)