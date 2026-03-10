Menu
Speaker Birla is a 'gentleman' but acting under govt 'pressure': Opposition MPs on no-confidence motion

JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the no-confidence motion was nothing but an attempt to keep the speaker under pressure.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 14:35 IST
Published 10 March 2026, 14:35 IST
