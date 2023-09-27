Speaker Goel allows Delhi Assembly Fellows to be reinstated

'Thus, in view of the decisions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and Article 14 of the Constitution of India, and to avoid burdening the court with unnecessary litigation, I hereby reinstate the Fellows, Associate Fellows and Associate Fellows (Media) who are affected by the order dated 09.08.2023, and further direct that due stipends be paid to them. This would be subject to further orders of the Hon'ble High Court...' read the order issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.