Speeding Mercedes mows down man in southeast Delhi, driver arrested

New Delhi: A man died after he was allegedly mowed down by a speeding Mercedes car here in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The driver of the car was arrested later, they said.

According to the victim's family members, the car allegedly hit his cycle from behind and it was dragged on the road for several metres.

The 35-year-old victim died on spot after the accident Saturday morning while the driver of the car, Pradeep Gautam (45) from Noida, fled from the scene with his vehicle, police said.

The accident happened near Bhogal Flyover in Ashram area when the victim was on his way to work, they said.