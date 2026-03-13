Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Student and teacher bodies to hold 'public inquiry' against JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

This follows a recent student referendum conducted by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), with a vast majority of those who voted voting that they wanted the VC to resign.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsDelhiJNU

Follow us on :

Follow Us