Student dies, two missing as basement of coaching centre flooded in Delhi

New Delhi: A student was found dead and two others were missing after the basement of a building housing a civil service coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from the Rao IAS Study Centre at about 7 pm.

"A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water," an official said.