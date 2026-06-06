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Students, parents at CJP protest cite education concerns, seek greater political accountability

For some participants, the issues go beyond examinations and reflect broader concerns about opportunities available to youngsters.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsEducationpoliticsprotestDelhiJantar MantarCockroach Janta Party

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