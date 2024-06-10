Students protest near education ministry, demand probe into NEET 'irregularities'

New Delhi: Members of Left-affiliated students' unions held a protest near the education ministry here on Monday demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, a statement said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said the education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the exam.

The move came amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.