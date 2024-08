The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed that BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship be listed as a PIL before the roster bench, Live Law reported.

Subramanian Swamy had moved the Delhi High Court over the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he is a British citizen. The BJP leader made the allegation by sharing a document which he claimed is Rahul's "annual return filed with the British government".