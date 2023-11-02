JOIN US
india delhi

Summons notice sent at 'behest of BJP': Kejriwal writes to ED ahead of appearance in excise policy case

The ED has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 04:03 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said that in reply to the ED notice, Kejriwal has termed it as "illegal and politically motivated" and aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the poll-bound states.

Kejriwal also alleged that the notice was sent to him at the behest of the BJP.

(Published 02 November 2023, 04:03 IST)
