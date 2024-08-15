Sunita Kejriwal's political role could end after AAP chief is out of jail: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has played an "awesome" role in communicating her jailed husband's fighting spirit to people, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has said, indicating her political role could end once the party supremo comes out of the Tihar Jail.

After Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 in connection with an excise policy case, Sunita has served as a bridge between him and the party, and also played a crucial role in the AAP's campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters, Sisodia also laughed away initial media speculations that Sunita Kejriwal would assume the role of chief minister.