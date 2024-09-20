Supreme Court accepts apology by Telangana CM; refuses plea to transfer 2015 cash-for-vote case outside state

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday accepted an apology by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with regards to his comments on bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case, while issuing caution to all constitutional functionaries not to make unnecessary remarks.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan also asked him not to interfere with the functioning of the prosecution as it declined for now to transfer the trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote case, involving Reddy and others, from Telangana to Bhopal.
"We close the proceedings and do not wish to proceed further," the bench said, considering apology tendered through senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra on behalf of Reddy.
The bench observed such comments unnecessarily bring frictions and advised the constitutional functionaries to be careful enough in making comments on the orders of the court.
The bench had on September 2 sought a response from the Chief Minister, taking objection to his remarks, alluding political motives to the court in granting bail to Kavitha.
BRS MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and others, who sought transfer of the cash for Vote scam case outside the state, had brought the remarks to the knowledge of the court.
On Friday, the court, while accepting the apology, also said that in future, if the petitioners find that there is an interference by Reddy in the case, and if there is foundational basis for the same, the court can always consider their request on transfer of trial outside the state, saying that it is to keep the CM “under control”.
“We direct the respondent number 2 (Telangana Chief Minister) that he shall not in any way interfere with the functioning of the prosecution in the proceedings of which transfer is sought. The director general of the anti-corruption bureau will not report to respondent number 2 with regard to the above-mentioned cases,” the bench said.
Reddy’s counsel told the court that the plea seeking transfer of trial in the case was filed with a "political motive".
The court said it is not inclined to entertain the present petition at this stage.
“We find that the present petition is only on the basis of the apprehensions," the bench said.
The bench also said it is not keen to accept the contention of the petitioners’ counsel that the prosecution should be supervised by a retired judge.
“We will not consider the prayer at this stage. Petition is only filed on the basis of apprehensions, there is no foundational basis for such an apprehension,” the bench.
“In the event, in future, if the petitioners find that there is an interference by respondent number 2, and if there is foundational basis for the same, the court can always consider granting such a prayer,” the bench said, in its order.
On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then with the Telugu Desam Party, was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while allegedly paying Rs 50 lakh bribe to Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections.
Apart from Revanth Reddy, the ACB had arrested some others. All of them were later granted bail.