Supreme Court accepts apology by Telangana CM; refuses plea to transfer 2015 cash-for-vote case outside state

“We direct the respondent number 2 (Telangana Chief Minister) that he shall not in any way interfere with the functioning of the prosecution in the proceedings of which transfer is sought. The director general of the anti-corruption bureau will not report to respondent number 2 with regard to the above-mentioned cases,” the bench said.

Reddy’s counsel told the court that the plea seeking transfer of trial in the case was filed with a "political motive".

The court said it is not inclined to entertain the present petition at this stage.

“We find that the present petition is only on the basis of the apprehensions," the bench said.

The bench also said it is not keen to accept the contention of the petitioners’ counsel that the prosecution should be supervised by a retired judge.

“We will not consider the prayer at this stage. Petition is only filed on the basis of apprehensions, there is no foundational basis for such an apprehension,” the bench.

“In the event, in future, if the petitioners find that there is an interference by respondent number 2, and if there is foundational basis for the same, the court can always consider granting such a prayer,” the bench said, in its order.

On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then with the Telugu Desam Party, was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while allegedly paying Rs 50 lakh bribe to Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the legislative council elections.

Apart from Revanth Reddy, the ACB had arrested some others. All of them were later granted bail.