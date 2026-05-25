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Homeindiadelhi

Supreme Court asks Delhi govt to clarify timeline for DERC selection committee notification

During the hearing, the apex court was informed that the proposal regarding the constitution of a selection committee has been moved on May 4.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme Court

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