<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday asked the Delhi High Court to decide within three weeks the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.</p><p>A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh noted the submission of the lawyer appearing for Paulose that the bail plea was pending for over one year before the high court.</p><p>The top court was hearing a plea filed by Paulose seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea.</p><p>Delhi Police has booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.</p><p>Several separate investigations against him in the country are currently underway.</p><p>Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate, were arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case.</p><p>The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.</p><p>Delhi Police alleged Paulose, Chandrashekar and other accused persons used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime.</p>