Supreme Court grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till June 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for poll campaign during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections till June 1.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta by an oral order said Kejriwal will have to surrender on June 2.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party was arrested on March 21 this year in the connection with Delhi excise policy scam case.