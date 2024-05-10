Supreme Court grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till June 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for poll campaign during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections till June 1.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta by an oral order said Kejriwal will have to surrender on June 2.
Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party was arrested on March 21 this year in the connection with Delhi excise policy scam case.
The court rejected vehement opposition by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate.
Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, sought the relief till June 4 till when the results of general elections would be declared.
The court, however, said the campaign would end just 48 hours before the last phase of polls.
The ED's counsel submitted that Kejriwal should not speak on the case but the court refrained from issuing any such direction. The details of the apex court's order would be uploaded on the website later as the CM's counsel said they are yet to see the detailed bail order.
During the brief submission, SG Mehta also submitted that Punjab's Amritpal Singh, arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) had sought a similar relief for bail as he was contesting polls.
