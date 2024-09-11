Supreme Court grants 2 months time to Uttarakhand to rehabilitate Railways land encroachers

He said a new rehabilitation policy is also in the works.

Singh said the railways is in the process of identifying the land needed for their rehabilitation and a survey is also underway to ascertain how many people would be required to be shifted.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the affected families, said since the retaining wall which was breached due to floods is almost complete, the flooding of railway tracks is not possible anymore. He said there was no need for shifting anyone from the place.

The railways, however, sought a direction for shifting of the families to facilitate creation of more infrastructure.

The top court said its interim order of stay on the high court's order will continue.

On July 24, the top court had directed the Uttarakhand chief secretary to hold a meeting with the Centre and the railways to find ways to rehabilitate the people who have encroached upon the railway land.

It had directed the state government to identify the land required for upgradation of railway infrastructure and families likely to be affected due to the proposed eviction.

According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on the land. The residents are resisting any move to relocate them, asserting they are the rightful owners.

Nearly 50,000 people, a majority of them Muslims, belonging to over 4,000 families reside on the disputed land.

On January 5, 2023, the Supreme Court had stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's order directing eviction of over 4000 families within seven days in Haldwani allegedly on 29 acres of Railways land, saying there can't be overnight displacement as it is related to a human issue.