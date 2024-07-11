Home
Manish Sisodia's bail revival hearing posted for July 15 as Supreme Court judge recuses himself

The Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar recused himself from hearing the matter.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 July 2024, 08:17 IST

After a Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar recused himself from hearing AAP leader Manish Sisodia's pleas for reviving bail petitions, another bench has scheduled to hear the matter on July 15.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 and by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.

Earlier today, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court was to hear a plea by the AAP and former minister to revive an earlier petition seeking bail in Delhi excise policy case that was disposed of by the apex court.

On June 4, the top court had refused to entertain the bail pleas of Sisodia in cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

More to follow...

Published 11 July 2024, 08:01 IST
