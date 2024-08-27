Supreme Court notice to Gujarat govt on Sanjiv Bhatt's plea against conviction in custodial death case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt challenging the High Court's order upholding his conviction and life term in a 1990 custodial death case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna B Varale sought a response from the state government within four weeks. The court also tagged Bhatt's plea with other petitions.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat, who appeared for Bhatt, contended that the matter needs to be examined by the court.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh represented the state government.

The Gujarat High Court had earlier this year upheld the Jamnagar Court's decision, finding no grounds for interference in the conviction.