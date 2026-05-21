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SC refuses to lift stay on counting of Delhi Bar Council polls, asks HC to hear pleas on May 25

'We will not modify our order... there are serious issues (with regard to BCD elections),' the CJI said.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:36 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtDelhi High Court

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