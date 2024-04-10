Supreme Court sets aside judgment upholding arbitral award against DMRC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside its previous judgment which upheld an arbitral award directing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pay nearly Rs 8,000 crore to Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL).

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud allowed the curative petition against the judgment by the apex court.

“There was no valid basis for this court to interfere in Article 136 of the Constitution. The interference by this court has resulted in restoring a patently illegal award and caused grave miscarriage of justice,” the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said.

On February 20, the Supreme Court had reserved orders on a curative petition filed by the DMRC against an arbitral award directing it to pay Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary, DAMEPL.

The DMRC had lost its appeal challenging the award in the top court in September 2021, after which, DAMEPL moved the Delhi High Court to execute the award. In August last year, the apex court had asked the high court to defer the proceedings till a decision on the curative plea was made.

Attorney general R Venkataramani and senior advocate KK Venugopal, for the DMRC, contended before the apex court that after the termination of the contract, the airport line has been successfully operated by DMRC since July 2013.

DAMEPL had raised safety issues in continuing with the contract to operate the 22.7 km Airport Metro Express line, after which DMRC cancelled the contract in October 2012.