Supreme Court stays tree felling in eco-sensitive zone of Hyderabad’s KBR National Park

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday stayed the felling of trees in the eco-sensitive zone around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> and issued notice on a petition challenging the move to cut trees for road development.</p><p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that there shall be no tree felling in the 25 to 35-metre eco-sensitive zone around the park.</p><p>The interim order was passed on a special leave petition filed by Kaajal Maheshwari, who had challenged the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana-high-court">Telangana High Court</a>’s refusal to grant interim relief in a pending public interest litigation.</p><p>The petitioner contended that the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around KBR National Park — an ecologically sensitive urban forest and one of Hyderabad’s key green lungs — was arbitrarily reduced from the originally proposed 25 to 35 metres to a width varying between just 3 metres and 29.8 metres. </p><p>This drastic dilution, it was argued, defeats the very purpose of an ESZ, which is meant to act as a “shock absorber” for the protected area. KBR National Park was notified under Section 35 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. </p>.Work on widening highway inside ESZ \nwithout Forest Dept nod triggers row.<p>The petition claimed the initial proposal between 2012 and 2015 was to have a 25-35 metre eco-sensitive buffer, including the green buffer developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). </p><p>However, this was allegedly diluted at the instance of the State government to facilitate infrastructure projects, particularly the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).</p><p>The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued the final notification on October 27, 2020, fixing the narrow ESZ. </p><p>The petitioner claimed the reduction was not based on any scientific ecological study but was driven by infrastructure needs and to avoid land acquisition costs.</p><p>The plea also highlighted procedural lapses, stating that over 19,000 people had signed a petition opposing the dilution, but their objections were not properly considered. </p><p>It further alleged that the State government wrongly claimed that a public hearing was held before finalising the notification.</p><p>The court will now hear the matter upon assessing the response by the authorities.</p>