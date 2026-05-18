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Supreme Court stays tree felling in eco-sensitive zone of Hyderabad’s KBR National Park

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued the final notification on October 27, 2020, fixing the narrow ESZ.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 13:46 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsHyderabadDelhiSupreme CourtTelanganaTelangana High CourtTree felling

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