Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Delhi coaching centre deaths; seeks response from Centre, state govts on safety measures

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the death of three civil services aspirants in a drowning incident due to flooding of a basement by rainwater at a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar area of Delhi.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issues notice to the Centre and the Delhi government seeking their responses on safety norms.

The court sought to know as to what kind of adequate safety norms were being followed in all the coaching centres. It asked them to bring on record the steps taken by them, after citing the tragic death of three IAS aspirants in Delhi.