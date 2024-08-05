Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Delhi coaching centre deaths; seeks response from Centre, state govts on safety measures

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the death of three civil services aspirants in a drowning incident due to flooding of a basement by rainwater at a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar area of Delhi.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issues notice to the Centre and the Delhi government seeking their responses on safety norms.
The court sought to know as to what kind of adequate safety norms were being followed in all the coaching centres. It asked them to bring on record the steps taken by them, after citing the tragic death of three IAS aspirants in Delhi.
The apex court was hearing another similar plea filed by Coaching Federation of India, against the Delhi High Court's order directing the state government and the Municipality of Delhi (MCD) to close down coaching centres operating in the state without a valid No-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department after the incident.
On August 2, the Delhi High Court had entrusted the probe into the July 27 drowning of three civil services aspirants at the basement of the coaching centre here from Delhi Police to the CBI.
Published 05 August 2024, 06:55 IST