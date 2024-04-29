Supreme Court to continue hearing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging ED arrest tomorrow

The Supreme court has adjourned the hearing of Kejriwal's case, and will take it up tomorrow as Delhi CM's counsel, Senior Adv Singhvi told the bench that he will take another hour to conclude his submissions.

Singhvi pointed out some important shortcomings in the prosecutors' case, accusing them of cherry-picking witness statements and having 'suspicions' but no incriminating material to justify the Delhi CM's arrest.

"We are down to prosecutor deciding what is relevant. This is not fairness! Sarath Reddy does not inculpate me till April. But does ED give reason to rely on his 10th statement? Ignoring 9 and going for 10th statement...it should not be like this." Singhvi said. He added that the case rests on statements made by co-accused persons. However, such statements must be corroborated, he asserts as it is a 'basic principle of criminal law'.