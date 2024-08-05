Supreme Court upholds power of Delhi LG to appoint alderman to MCD

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the power of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) to appoint 10 aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi without aid and advice of the Cabinet of Delhi government.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala pointed out Parliament has statutorily entrusted the LG with the power to appoint the aldermen.

The court rejected Delhi government's plea for quashing of orders of January 3 and 4, 2023, and consequent gazette notifications, whereby the LG appointed 10 nominated members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).