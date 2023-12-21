Swaroop Nagar rape: Minor's body recovered nine days after she was raped and murdered

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the body of a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered on December 12, officials said.

"We recovered the body on Thursday. Our teams along with six divers were searching for the girl's body. On Thursday, we recovered the body from near the Haidarpur water plant," said a senior police officer.

The body was taken into custody and sent for autopsy to know the actual reason of death, police said.

The girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then strangled to death by her 52-year-old landlord, who dumped her body in a canal in outer Dehi's Swaroop Nagar.