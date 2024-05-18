Swati Maliwal 'assault' allegations: Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar arrested by Delhi Police

Former Private Secretary to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Kumar has been accused by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal of assaulting her on May 13 at the CM's residence.
In a new video that has surfaced on social media, security personnel at the CM's residence can be seen escorting Maliwal while holding her by her arm.
Kumar, for his part, shot off an email to the Station Officer at the capital's Civil Lines police station, expressing his willingness to cooperate and join the investigation "as and when called upon to do so by the investigating officer". Kumar also underscored that he had filed a complaint of his own to "bring to light the true facts of the alleged incident".
Published 18 May 2024, 07:13 IST