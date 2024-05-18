Swati Maliwal 'assault' allegations: Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar arrested by Delhi Police

Former Private Secretary to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Kumar has been accused by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal of assaulting her on May 13 at the CM's residence.

In a new video that has surfaced on social media, security personnel at the CM's residence can be seen escorting Maliwal while holding her by her arm.