Assault case: AAP alleges Maliwal entered CM's residence forcefully, calls it BJP plot to defame Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged a BJP conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case.
AAP minister Atishi said, "Swati Maliwal forcefully entered the CM's residence in the morning and demanded to see him. But he wasn't available. So Bibhav Kumar tried to stop her."
"This is a conspiracy by the BJP to defame CM Kejriwal."
The AAP minister added that were no visible injuries on Maliwal in the footage of hers. "You can clearly see in the video that she is not hurt, her clothes were not torn or anything," Atishi said at a press conference in New Delhi.
Published 17 May 2024, 12:53 IST