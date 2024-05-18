Swati Maliwal assault case: BJP says AAP 'anti-aurat party', resorting to victim-shaming

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday accused AAP of resorting to victim-shaming and victim-blaming in its brazen defence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Kejriwal is making efforts to protect Kumar as his aide is in a position to expose the chief minister's damaging 'secrets'.

In a swipe at the party, Poonawalla told reporters that AAP is essentially an "anti-aurat party (anti-women party)" as he cited past allegations ofmistreatment of women involving its leaders.