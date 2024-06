The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi has again dismissed the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

It is the second bail plea which has been dismissed by the court. His first regular bail plea was dismissed on May 27.

(This is a developing story. More to follow.)