Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet on July 16

On Maliwal's complaint, police had booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to the do the same) at the Civil Lines Police Station.