Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police won't record CM Arvind Kejriwal's parent's statements today

The Delhi Police will not record the statements of CM Arvind Kejriwal's parents today in Swati Maliwal's assault case, sources told ANI.

Yesterday, addressing the issue, Kejriwal said he wanted a 'fair probe' and 'justice' in the case, claiming that there are two sides to the story.

Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, had alleged that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar had assaulted her at the CM's residence. The police, in course of the investigation, had taken Kumar to Mumbai to gather mobile phone data, following which he was brought back to Delhi.

The incident has already sparked a political debate with the BJP going after AAP, seeking justice.

More to follow...