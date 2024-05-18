Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has been arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, two days after police registered a case against him.

Kumar was picked up from Kejriwal's official residence around noon and taken to Civil Lines Police Station where the case is registered.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha rushed to the police station soon after Kumar was taken into custody.

Maliwal had alleged that Kumar repeatedly slapped and kicked her at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday when she had gone to meet her.

However, AAP has denied the charges and alleged that she has become the face of a BJP conspiracy to target Kejriwal.

Kumar had also filed a counter complaint accusing Maliwal of trespassing and breaching security of Chief Minister's residence. However, the police have not registered any case on his complaint.